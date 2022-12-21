UKRAINES ZELENSKIY ARRIVES IN UNITED STATES ­-U.S. OFFICIAL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the US capital Wednesday for meetings with President Joe Biden and to address a joint session of Congress.

His trip marks his first abroad since Russia began its war against his country 10 months ago. Zelenskyy touched down Wednesday afternoon after flying to the US from his native Ukraine.

He is slated to visit the White House beginning at 2 p.m. local time and hold a closed-door meeting with Biden and his top officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Cabinet members.

Zelenskyy and Biden will then hold a news conference in the East Room before the Ukrainian leader heads to Capitol Hill to address a joint session of Congress.

During their closed-door meeting, Biden and Zelenskyy will "have an in-depth strategic discussion on the way ahead on the battlefield, on the capabilities and training that the US and our allies will continue to provide to Ukraine," as well as address economic and energy sector assistance and humanitarian aid, a senior administration official told reporters Tuesday.

The official said Biden would announce a new $2 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which will include a Patriot missile battery -- a system that Russia has warned Washington against providing Kyiv.

"We will also have the opportunity along with Congress to mark the work to pass a significant package of additional funding for Ukraine for 2023," said the official, adding that the bipartisan package is expected to include more than $40 billion in funding for Ukraine.

Congress is currently hashing out details on a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the government through the current fiscal year and is expected to vote on the package, which will include the additional funding for Ukraine, by the end of the week.