ZELENSKIY SAYS U.S. PATRIOT SYSTEM WILL BE CRUCIAL PART OF UKRAINES DEFENSES

Zelenskiy says U.S. Patriot system will be crucial part of Ukraine's defenses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said a U.S. promise to provide the Patriot surface-to-air missile defense system was an important step in creating an effective air shield.

"This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror - the possibility to hit our cities, our energy," Zelenskiy told a White House news conference, standing next to U.S. President Joe Biden.

A "just peace" ending Russia's war in Ukraine means making no compromises on the country's territorial integrity, President Zelensky said.

"For me as a president, 'just peace' is no compromises as to the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country; the payback for all the damages inflicted by Russian aggression," Zelensky said through a translator at a news conference alongside his US counterpart Joe Biden.