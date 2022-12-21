Erdoğan congratulates crews of returning planes that were stranded in Ukraine

Türkiye's president on Wednesday congratulated the personnel of two Turkish planes which returned to the country after being stranded in Ukraine due to the closure of airspace there amid the 10-month war.

"In this troubled moment, you brought our planes home, so I congratulate you on behalf of the nation," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan addressed the personnel of two A400M aircraft during a phone call with National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in his visit to personnel and their families at a base in Türkiye's central Kayseri province, according to the Defense Ministry.

The two Turkish planes, which landed in Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate (Turkish) citizens, but ended up stranded at Borispol airport due to the closure of airspace, returned to their home base, Kayseri, on Tuesday.

"The safe return of our transport aircraft and personnel, who have been waiting in Ukraine for a long time, to our country has made us happy as well as overcoming many difficulties," Erdoğan said.

He also thanked the "representative authorities of both Ukraine and Russia."

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who was in Kayseri for a meeting with his Georgian and Azerbaijani counterparts, also welcomed the aircraft personnel and their families at the Fleet Command.

Stating that they regularly meet with the Ukrainian and Russian sides on the return of planes to the country, he added that when the most suitable conditions appeared, the first plane took off at 17.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT) and the second one at 17.05 p.m. local time (1405GMT).

"Planes need maintenance, even if they are on the ground. During this time, our aircraft was maintained by our teams. Our planes returned home safely and this story was completed without any problems. I congratulate our pilots, maintenance personnel, and all our friends who helped," he said.