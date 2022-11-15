Turkish president to address G-20 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is attending the 17th G-20 Summit being held in Indonesia's Bali island on Tuesday.

Term president Indonesia is hosting the two-day summit under the theme Recover Together-Recover Stronger, where the G-20 leaders will exchange views in three sessions, namely Food and Energy Security, Health and Digital Transformation.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed the world leaders, including Erdoğan, as they arrived at the meeting venue for the first day of the summit.

Following the welcoming ceremony, the leaders attended the Food and Energy Security session of the summit.

Ahead of the session, Erdoğan had brief chats with various participating leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and China's Xi Jinping.

Erdoğan held a closed-door meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the summit.

Later in the day, Erdoğan will also hold more sideline meetings and attend the Health session of the summit, where he is expected to deliver a speech.

On Monday, Erdoğan and Widodo held a closed-door meeting to discuss bilateral relations, and five agreements were signed between Türkiye and Indonesia in the fields of the defense industry, technology, forestry, the environment and development.