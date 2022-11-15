Turkish deputy foreign minister to visit Sweden for talks

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı will visit Stockholm on Wednesday for two days of political consultations between Türkiye and Sweden.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement said bilateral ties as well as Türkiye-EU relations will be discussed extensively prior to Sweden's EU Presidency in January 2023.

Sweden will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on Jan. 1, 2023 for six months.

Kaymakcı will meet Jan Knutsson, state secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Sweden, and also hold various meetings as part of the visit.