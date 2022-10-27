Israeli defense chief visits mausoleum of Türkiye’s founding father

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday paid his respects to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic, at his mausoleum in the Turkish capital.

Remembering Atatürk's famous quote "Peace at home, peace in the world", Gantz wrote on the memorial book at Anıtkabir: "Many many years after Atatürk spoke this wisdom, I put a small note in the Western Wall in Jerusalem, praying for 'Peace upon us and peace among us' for the people of Israel -- with partner nations and within our nation."

Gantz also said he is honored to begin his historic visit to Türkiye ahead of the country's 99th national day on Oct. 29.

"In his memory, may we work together to bring peace and prosperity in our homes, in our regions and the world," the defense minister added.

Also on Twitter, Gantz said: "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk famously wished for 'peace at home, peace in the world.' In visiting the Anıtkabir mausoleum, I pay my respects and express my commitment to continue working toward this noble cause."

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalize their strained relations for the past two years, and in August, the countries agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.