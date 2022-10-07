Türkiye remembers diplomat killed by terrorist in Greece

Türkiye on Friday commemorated Çetin Görgü, the press attaché at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, who 31 years ago was gunned down in front of his home.

"We remember with respect our martyr Çetin Görgü, Press Attaché of the Turkish Embassy in Athens, assassinated in the heinous attack by the terrorist organization November 17 on 7 October 1991," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, also on Twitter, remembered the Turkish diplomat and posted a video about the terrorist attack.

Dimitris Koufodinas was the perpetrator of the assassination of Görgü, as well as Ömer Haluk Sipahioğlu, a counselor at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, who was killed in 1994.

Koufodinas used to be the leader of the now-disbanded November 17 terror group, which was held responsible for the assassination of a long series of officials.

In 2003, Koufodinas was convicted of belonging to November 17.

November 17 was active in Greece between 1975 and 2002. It is considered responsible for the assassination of 23 people in 103 attacks, which particularly targeted U.S., British, Turkish, and Greek nationals.