Türkiye 'neutralizes' 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Türkiye on Thursday neutralized 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were targeted after they opened "harassing fire" on a Turkish outpost located in Türkiye's southern Mardin province bordering Syria, a ministry statement said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.