3 YPG/PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Türkiye

Türkiye "neutralized" three YPG/PKK terrorists in the southeastern Mardin province, authorities said on Thursday.

The terrorists, who infiltrated the country from neighboring Syria, were targeted in F-16 and armed drone strikes in the rural areas of the Nusaybin district, Türkiye's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Following the operation, gendarmerie and police forces launched search efforts in the area, it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK terror group's Syrian offshoot.