News
World
FM Çavuşoğlu: Türkiye ready to host another Russia-Ukraine peace talks
FM Çavuşoğlu: Türkiye ready to host another Russia-Ukraine peace talks
In his remarks on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu underlined that Türkiye is ready to host warring sides Russia and Ukraine to mediate talks for lasting peace.
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 28,2022
Subscribe
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday called for a focus on reaching a cease-fire to halt months-long conflict while reiterating Türkiye's readiness to host Russia and Ukraine to mediate talks for lasting peace.
"If grain export deal is successfully implemented, it could really boost confidence between Russia and Ukraine," the Turkish top diplomat stressed in his comments.