FM Çavuşoğlu: Türkiye ready to host another Russia-Ukraine peace talks

In his remarks on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu underlined that Türkiye is ready to host warring sides Russia and Ukraine to mediate talks for lasting peace.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published July 28,2022 Subscribe