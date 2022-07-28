 Contact Us

'Devastating' flooding caused by torrential rains in Kentucky

Torrential rains have caused massive flooding in eastern Kentucky, the governor of the southeastern US state said Thursday.

Published 28.07.2022 23:42
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
Torrential rains have caused massive flooding in eastern Kentucky, the governor of the southeastern US state said Thursday.
In light of Israeli blockade, sea only means of existence for many Gazans
Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman stays in 'world's most expensive home' during Paris trip
Tens of thousands of dollars found at Argentina dump
Ferrari seized from criminals turned into a police car in Czechia
TDV distributes meat to thousands of families in South Africa