In light of Israeli blockade, sea only means of existence for many Gazans

Despite the humanitarian situation of Gaza reaching an unprecedented deterioration, Israel has maintained its collective punishment policy against more than 2.2 million Gazans in a way that clearly exposes Israel's intention to inflict great material and moral damages on them. In light of Israeli blockade, the sea has become only means of existence for millions of Gazans.

A News / World Published 28.07.2022 17:13 Share This Album





Subscribe