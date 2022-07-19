Turkish, Vietnam airlines ink deal to expand cooperation

The Turkish and Vietnamese flag carriers on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen bilateral cooperation in passengers and cargo transportation.

According to a statement, Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines will collaborate on the transportation of passengers and cargo, along with analyzing the opportunity for passenger codeshare cooperation on flight routes between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Istanbul, Türkiye's commercial capital.

"Through this cooperation, customers will have more choices of new destinations on both airlines' networks," it said.

It added that the two will work more closely in the field of cargo transportation through the implementation of a codeshare partnership, expected to take effect next year.

"Recovering from the crisis the pandemic brought to (the) aviation sector, we all became aware of the crucial need for cooperation. We attach importance to expanding our cooperation with Vietnam Airlines both in passenger and cargo," said Levent Konukçu, Turkish Airlines' chief investment and technology officer.

"The cooperation between the two flag carriers will bring great benefits to our passengers, promote aviation connectivity, economic and cultural exchanges among Vietnam, Türkiye, Europe and Middle East region," Le Hong Ha, president & CEO of Vietnam Airlines, said in the statement.