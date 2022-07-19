Türkiye to continue fighting terrorism, expects support: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects Russia and Iran to support its fight against terrorists and terrorism in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the two countries' leaders.

"What we expect from Russia and Iran is their support for Türkiye in its fight against terrorism," Erdoğan said at a summit in Tehran on Tuesday, following weeks of warning that Türkiye may soon launch a new military operation into Syria.

TURKIYE TO CONTINUE FIGHTING

"Türkiye will continue to fight terrorism in Syria," he said, adding that the terrorist organization PKK/PYD is trying to divide Syria with external support.

"It must be clearly understood that there is no room for separatist terrorism and its extensions in our region," Erdoğan said.

"Türkiye sees no difference between the terrorist organizations," President Erdoğan said.

He added that the best thing for the Syrian people as well would be clearing the country from the YPG militia.

"Ankara wants a peaceful return of Syrians to their home with dignity," he added.

Erdoğan also emphasized that the 6-month extension of the humanitarian aid of the United Nations to Syria is not sufficient.

He described the Astana talks on Syria as a struggle that can "take effective and concrete steps."

"Quick and concrete results by the Syrian Constitutional Committee must be ensured as its failure is seen as a failure of Astana process," he said, adding that there is only political solution to Syrian crisis.

'WEST IS CARVING OUT SYRIA'

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, for his part, praised his talks with the presidents of Iran and Türkiye, speaking after a three-way summit on the Syrian conflict overshadowed by Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.

Putin said the Syria summit in Tehran was "truly useful and rather substantial", describing the atmosphere as "business-like and constructive."

Putin also called for more unity in Syria policy and accused the West of interference.



The West has "set a course to carve up the country," Putin said on Tuesday at the televised meeting in Tehran. This must be opposed jointly by Russia, Turkey and Iran, which Putin said had a key role in shaping Syria's future, he urged.



"The situation is particularly worrying in the territories that are not under Syrian authority," Putin said. He said these territories posed an increased risk of extremism and separatism.



"In many ways, the destructive line of the Western states, with the US at the head, is encouraging this," Putin complained. Ankara, Moscow and Tehran should therefore do everything to enable a return of these areas to the rule of the "legitimate government."



The demand is also likely to be understood against Turkish attempts to gain more influence in northern Syria.

He also proposed convening the next Astana summit on Syria in Russia, inviting Iranian and Turkish counterparts.

"The task of Russia, Iran, and Türkiye in the near future is to adopt concrete measures to promote intra-Syrian inclusive dialogue," he said.