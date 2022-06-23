Türkiye nabs 10 FETÖ, PKK terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

Ten suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and PKK terror group were arrested while trying to flee to Greece through Türkiye's northwestern border, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The suspects were nabbed by security forces in a restricted military zone in Edirne's Meriç district, according to the ministry.

Zeynep Gülen, the niece of U.S.-based FETÖ ringleader Fetullah Gülen, was among the arrested suspects, it added.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions; particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.