Türkiye sends over 200 irregular migrants back to Afghanistan

At least 221 Afghan nationals who entered Türkiye illegally were flown back to Afghanistan, officials said Friday.

The government's efforts to combat irregular migration are ongoing, with irregular migrants held in repatriation camps for a short period before being returned to their home countries.

According to the local migration office, the plane carrying the migrants to Afghanistan took off from Istanbul Airport.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.