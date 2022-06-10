Paris prosecutors seek life sentence for main suspect in 2015 terror attacks

Prosecutors in the French capital Paris on Friday requested a life sentence for the main suspect in the 2015 terror attacks that killed 130.

According to French news outlet franceinfo, prosecutors from the National Anti-Terrorism Office (PNAT) sought the life sentence for Salah Abdeslam after deliberations that lasted nine months.

On Nov. 13, 2015, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks took place in Paris and the city's northern suburb Saint-Denis, killing 130 people.

"The crime is of such gravity that the sanction can only be in line with this gravity," Camille Hennetier, the trial's chief lawyer, said.

She also requested a life sentence for Mohamed Abrini, an accomplice in the attacks who is said to have driven Abdeslam to Paris.

The defense will give their pleas in front of the court on June 13. A verdict is set to be given on June 29.