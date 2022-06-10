Double explosions kills at least 2 in Somali

At least two people were killed and more than five others wounded late Friday in two explosions in and around Somalia's capital of Mogadishu, according to an official.

The first attack was a landmine explosion that targeted a vehicle carrying security personnel on the outskirts of Mogadishu, according to a police officer who spoke to Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media about the attack.

"The attacks were both landmine explosions and we now know that at least two people were killed and five others wounded," said the officer.

The second explosion in the capital

targeted a small restaurant in a busy internally displaced persons camp.

He said civilians who were injured were rushed to hospitals.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions but the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, al-Shabaab, who has been fighting the Somali government and African Union peacekeepers since 2007 has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the country.

The attacks occurred one day after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was inaugurated.