ISRAELI SETTLER GROUPS ATTEMPTS TO SEIZE JERUSALEM CHRISTIAN PROPERTIES MUST STOP: EU

The European Union missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah on Friday voiced concern over an Israeli group's takeover of Greek Orthodox properties in the occupied East Jerusalem's Old City.

"Attempts by settlers to take over Christian property in the Old City of Jerusalem must be halted as they jeopardize the heritage and traditions of the Christian community," the representative office of the European Union in Palestinian territories said in a statement.

Earlier, the Israeli Supreme Court rejected an appeal by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate against the takeover of Christian properties by settler organization Ateret Cohanim.

Such a ruling by the Israeli court poses "a threat to the peaceful coexistence of all three monotheistic religions in Jerusalem, as well as to the established religious equilibrium," the statement added.

The EU called for maintaining the city's "status quo" by preserving and respecting its character.

For over 17 years, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate has been opposing Ateret Cohanim's claims of having legally purchased the church's properties in the Jaffa Gate area, including the Imperial Hotel and the Petra Hotel.