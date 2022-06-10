PKK terrorist captured by security forces in Türkiye

Turkish security forces early Friday caught a PKK terrorist during a counter-terrorism operation in the northwestern Balıkesir province.

As part of ongoing efforts to prevent subversive activities of the terrorist group PKK, Turkish security forces launched an operation in the province's Bandırma district and captured the terrorist, according to a statement by the local governorship.

The terrorist had been a member of the PKK for nine years, it added.

The operation was carried out by counter-terrorism teams under the supervision of prosecutors in Balıkesir.

Numerous digital materials were seized in searches during the operation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.