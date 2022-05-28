Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 18 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least 18 PKK terrorists as part of Turkey's Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said the operation was carried out by combat drones in terror zones in the region, adding that Turkish forces are determined to continue fighting terrorists.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry also shared footage of the anti-terror operation.

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock last month to target PKK hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions. It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists who hide in northern Iraq and plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.