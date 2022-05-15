Turkey condemns attack on Turkish Maarif School staff member in Afghanistan

Turkey on Sunday condemned an attack in Afghanistan against a staff member of a primary school run by Turkish Maarif Foundation.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting an official of Turkish Maarif Schools which have significant contributions to education in Afghanistan and hope that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice as soon as possible," said a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The statement said the Deputy Principal of Kandahar Aino Mena Primary School was killed as a result of the attack on Saturday.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon the late Deputy Principal, convey our condolences to his family as well as to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan," it added.