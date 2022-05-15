Turkey, Qatar 'care for each other' in every ordeal: Turkish official

Turkey and Qatar are two brotherly nations that "care for each other" in every difficult situation, enjoying strong relations on all levels, Turkey's Communications Director said.

Turkey and Qatar "have close historical and cultural relations, show exemplary cooperation in international issues, in addition to their bilateral relations," Fahrettin Altun told the Qatari News Agency (QNA), adding that these relations would reflect on stability and peace in the region.

There is "continuous communication and coordination" between Ankara and Doha on many issues, especially on political issues and regional developments, said Altun. The two countries "have similar visions on many issues, especially Syria, Palestine and Libya," he added.

Noting that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made his first official oversees trip in office to Qatar after his election in 2014, Altun said relations between the two countries took on an institutionalizing trend since that year, gaining "a quality that shapes regional politics today."

He said Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's last visit to Turkey contributed to enhancing the influence of Qatar and Turkey in regional politics and promoted the strong and strategic brotherly relations between the two countries.

"We see that the visit is very important in terms of strengthening coordination and cooperation between Ankara and Doha. This visit also reveals the consensus of our countries' positions towards regional and global issues," said Altun.

He underlined that Turkey-Qatar relations are "heading towards more strategic partnerships at the bilateral, regional and international levels, and that the Turkish-Qatari economic relations are in their golden age."

"These relations are expanding to include new sectors and agreements," said Altun, adding that the they aim to raise their bilateral trade volume to $5 billion.

Altun said the two countries were evaluating joint investment opportunities in third countries, as well, and that there are cooperation opportunities in the areas of heavy industry, tourism development, agriculture, and construction.

"We believe that with the new cooperation that will be achieved, the economic cooperation between the two countries will move to new dimensions."

Turkey and Qatar "will always continue to work in coordination and cooperation, which will contribute positively to the economic relations between the two countries," said the Turkish official.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine proves right Turkish President Erdoğan's oft-repeated maxim that "the world is bigger than five," said Altun, underlining that peace, calm, and prosperity would be a greater necessity than anything else in the region.

"Turkey, as a center of stability in the face of this war, is one of the most important actors seeking to solve problems in the region," Altun added. He also noted that Erdoğan was in close contact with both his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts.

Describing the "close dialogue" that Erdoğan was maintaining with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an "opportunity to resolve the crisis and ease tensions," he said Ankara would continue to play its role as a stabilizing force "as it has done so far."

Altun also pointed to the refugee crisis caused by the war as one of the top priorities in the international system.

"We care about the human tragedy and the refugee problem caused by the war in Ukraine, and we believe that an environment for a cease-fire must be established immediately, so that conflicts that lead to civilian casualties are stopped," he said.

"I would like to emphasize once again that we have continued our diplomatic efforts relentlessly and tirelessly to end the war in Ukraine, and we will continue to do so until the end," he added.

2022 FIFA WORLD CUP

On the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will take place in Qatar, Altun said: "We welcome the first World Cup to be held in an Islamic country, and we believe that this event, hosted by Qatar, will be successful, and the tournament will enhance Qatar's position on the world sports map as a major destination for major sporting events."

Emphasizing that Turkey "has the experience" of hosting international sporting events, he offered the country's help "in any way possible,"

"I am confident that Qatar will organize an exceptional tournament like never before."

On Dec. 2, 2010, Qatar won the right to host the tournament, which will take place between Nov. 21 and Dec. 18, 2022, with the participation of 32 teams.