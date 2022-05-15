Turkey says it supports NATO open-door policy, 'solidarity crucial'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Sunday that Turkey is supporting NATO's open-door policy, adding that the solidarity between countries is crucial.

Speaking at the NATO meeting in Berlin, Çavuşoğlu underlined that the country does not oppose NATO expansion, rather it opposes that countries support terrorism.

He added that he had good talks with counterparts from Sweden and Finland while conveying Turkey's expectations to them.

Reiterating that Turkey is not threatening or seeking leverage at NATO, Çavuşoğlu said that it is just speaking out on states' support for terrorism, especially about Sweden's support for the PKK militant group.

Countries supporting terrorism should not be allies in NATO, he added.

Çavuşoğlu confirmed that Finland and Sweden have proposed to work to address Turkey's concerns regarding their NATO membership bids, adding that they will be deliberating on the suggestions.

Stressing that the Swedish Foreign Minister's statements thus far on relations with terror groups are provocative, the top Turkish diplomat said that Sweden and Finland both must stop supporting terror, give security guarantees and lift export bans on Turkey.

"Restrictions on the export permits by would-be NATO member countries are unacceptable," he said.