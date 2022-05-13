Turkey reports 1,534 more coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 1,534 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to official data released on Friday.

The Health Ministry said seven virus-related fatalities and 1,673 recoveries were also recorded in the same period, while 134,027 tests were conducted.

To stem the spread of COVID-19, Turkey has administered more than 147.62 million vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.83 million people have received their first jabs, while nearly 53.05 million are fully vaccinated.

Last month, Turkey lifted its longtime indoor mask mandate, except in public transport and hospitals.

More than 520.3 million cases and over 6.26 million deaths have now been reported in at least 192 countries and regions, according to the latest figures from the US' Johns Hopkins University.