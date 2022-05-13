First war crimes trial against Russian soldier to start in Kiev

The first war crimes trial against a Russian soldier in Ukraine is to begin next week.



According to Ukrainian media reports, a court in the capital Kiev on Friday postponed the trial to Wednesday at the request of the prosecutor's office so that it would be open to the public.



The soldier has been provided with a defence lawyer and a translator, according to the report.



The 21-year-old is accused of shooting dead a 62-year-old man in the Sumy region of north-eastern Ukraine because he was talking on the phone.



The events were apparently described by the suspect in a video confession published by the intelligence service SBU, meaning that he is almost certain to be convicted. He faces a possible life sentence.



