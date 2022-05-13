Turkey 'neutralizes' 52 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

In a retaliatory fire for self-defense, the Turkish armed forces "neutralized" 52 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry sources said on Friday.

After YPG/PKK terrorists' attacks on the Karkamis district and Koprubati border post in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province on Thursday, at least 52 terrorists were neutralized in retaliatory strikes for self-defense on the terror group's positions in northern Syria, said the sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Additionally, nearly 60 terror targets were destroyed during the strikes, the sources added.

Separately, a Turkish soldier was killed and three others were injured in a blast caused by an improvised explosive device planted by the terrorists during Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Turkey has launched successive operations against the PKK in northern Iraq since 2020, most recently starting Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK hideouts in Iraq's Metina region.

That was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists who hide in northern Iraq and plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.