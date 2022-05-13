Erdoğan: Turkey cannot accept annulment of U.S. sanctions on YPG-held regions in Syria

NewsWorldErdoğan: Turkey cannot accept annulment of U.S. sanctions on YPG-held regions in Syria
Speaking to reporters in Istanbul following the Friday prayers, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in the televised remarks: "YPG/PKK is a terror group, Turkey cannot accept the annulment of U.S. sanctions in YPG-held regions in war-torn Syria."
TURKEY NOT POSITIVE ON FINLAND AND SWEDEN JOINING NATO
Erdoğan said on Friday it was not possible for NATO-member Turkey to view positively plans by Sweden and Finland to join the pact, saying the two countries were "home to many terrorist organisations".
"Turkey would not welcome Finland and Sweden's memberships for the NATO alliance," Erdoğan said in a statement by pointing out that the NATO memberships for Scandinavian countries would be a mistake.
"We do not have a positive opinion. Scandinavian countries are like a guest house for terror organisations," Erdoğan told journalists.
Finland's plan to apply for NATO membership, announced on Thursday, and the expectation that Sweden will follow, would bring about the expansion of the Western military alliance that Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent.