Erdoğan: Turkey cannot accept annulment of U.S. sanctions on YPG-held regions in Syria

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments to journalists on Friday: "YPG/PKK is a terror group, Turkey cannot accept the annulment of U.S. sanctions in YPG-held regions in war-torn Syria."

Published May 13,2022