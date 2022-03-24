Turkey regrets cancellation of girls’ higher education in Afghanistan

Turkey urged the interim government in Afghanistan late Wednesday to allow girls of all ages to attend school, following the Taliban 's decision to suspend schooling for girls beyond the sixth grade.

"We regret the continuation of the restriction on the participation of girls in secondary education in the new school term that started today in Afghanistan," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We call on the Interim Government of Afghanistan to allow girls of all ages to partake in education in an inclusive manner as soon as possible, first and foremost for the benefit of the Afghan people, and emphasize that we will continue to stand by the Afghan people in these difficult days."

Educational institutions in Afghanistan reopened Wednesday following a nearly seven-month break.

Girls attended classes, but those above the sixth grade were later asked to stay home. Authorities said girls' high schools will remain closed until a plan was drawn up "in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture," according to the state-run Bakhtar News Agency.

The UN has expressed "grave concern" and "disappointment" over the closure of secondary schools for female students.

"Education is a fundamental human right, and is essential for Afghanistan to pull itself out of economic crisis and create a strong social fabric," said Deborah Lyons, UN secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN mission in Afghanistan.

The Taliban returned to power after 20 years of war with foreign forces that left Afghanistan last August.

The withdrawal resulted in a collapse of the US-backed Kabul administration, paving the way for the Taliban to enter the capital city.