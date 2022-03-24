Macron to work with Erdoğan to find 'peace' between Russia and Ukraine to end conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday they will work with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for a "cease-fire," and an agreement for "lasting peace" in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels following the NATO and G7 leaders' summit, Macron said he is in coordination with leaders who speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stressing that Erdoğan and he have the "same perspective" on the Russia-Ukraine war, Macron said the leaders also agreed to a joint humanitarian operation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Mariupol.

Regional issues were also discussed in his meeting with Erdoğan, Macron added, noting that the current situation is an opportunity to eliminate and clarify the uncertainties with Turkey.

Progress can be made in issues where there was a difference of opinion with Turkey in the past years, Macron also said, adding that a strategy based on cooperation on Libya and the Middle East could be redefined.

Since Russia launched the war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, at least 1,035 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,650 injured, the UN said. It has warned, however, that the exact toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Over 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to the neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.