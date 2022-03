Erdoğan holds high-level meetings with world leaders on sidelines of NATO summit

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday on the sidelines of an extraordinary NATO leaders' summit in Brussels.

The closed-door meeting at the NATO headquarters lasted 45 minutes.

Also joining the meeting were Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu , National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar , Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik , head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Osman Aşkın Bak , Communications Directorate head Fahrettin Altun , presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın , and Turkiye's NATO Ambassador Başat Öztürk .

ERDOĞAN HOLDS CLOSED-DOOR MEETING WITH ESTONIA PRIME MINISTER KAJA KALLAS

Erdoğan met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia on Thursday as part of an extraordinary NATO leaders' summit in Brussels.

The closed-door meeting lasted 40 minutes at the NATO headquarters.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also joined the meeting.