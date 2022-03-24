G7 leaders warn Russia not to use biological, chemical, nuclear weapons against Ukraine

 Contact Us
"We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons by Russia in its war with Ukraine," Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Published March 24,2022
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations warned Russia not to use biological, chemical or nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine, they said in a statement released after talks in Brussels on Thursday.

"We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or related material," said the leaders in a joint statement released by Germany.

All countries were ready to welcome refugees from Ukraine, they said.

On energy, the leaders called on oil- and gas-producing countries to act responsibly and boost supplies to international markets, adding that OPEC had a role to play in this. They also said they would avoid food export bans.