Turkiye's Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Kurum has mild symptoms, according to a statement by his ministry.

On Sunday, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said he caught the coronavirus.

His announcement came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan tested positive for COVID-19.