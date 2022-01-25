Anti-PKK protest going strong for 876 days in southeastern Turkey

Families whose children were reportedly abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group continued to protest Tuesday in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province.

Since Sept. 3, 2019, families have camped for 876 days outside the Diyarbakır offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party the Turkish government said has links to the PKK.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.

Some families whose children with disabilities were abducted by the terrorists issued a statement to make their voices heard.

Esmer Koç said her daughter, Zübeyde, who has a 40% hearing disability, was 16 when she was abducted in 2013.

Koç said she joined the sit-in in the hope she will soon be reunited with her daughter.

"The HDP and PKK didn't let me take my daughter to (the capital) Ankara to have her treated. I want my daughter back," she said.

DISABLED

Ruken Canbey joined the protest for his brother, Muhammet, who has a 70% disability report due to thalassemia, a blood disease.

Muhammet was taken away by the PKK terror group seven years ago when he was 16, said Canbey.

He said that his brother has anemia and must constantly take blood supplements.

Canbey said they tried to find his brother but were threatened with death by the terror group.

"There are many families here whose disabled children were kidnapped like my brother. Let everyone see the true face of HDP and PKK," she said.

"We won't leave until our children return," she said, accusing the HDP of violating human rights.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

State prosecutors have filed a case with Turkey's top court to close down the HDP due to its reported terrorist ties.