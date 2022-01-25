Turkish parliament speaker condemns Houthi attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia

Turkey's parliament speaker on Tuesday condemned recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

"I condemn the terrorist attacks carried out using ballistic missiles against Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and the southern part of Saudi Arabia. I wish an immediate recovery to those wounded in these attacks," Mustafa Şentop said on Twitter.

In a statement on Monday, the UAE Defense Ministry said it intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards its territory.

It was the second Houthi attack on the UAE in the span of a few days, following last week's strike that hit a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi, killing three people and causing a fire near its international airport.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia said two foreigners were injured after Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile that landed in an industrial zone in the southwestern Jazan region.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation.

Yemen is now home to one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of Yemenis, or about 30 million people, needing humanitarian assistance and protection. Over 13 million are in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.