Biden: Attack on Ukraine could be 'largest invasion' since WWII

A Russian incursion into Ukraine could become the "largest invasion" since World War II given the massive troop presence near the border, according to US President Joe Biden.



Such an event would "change the world," he told reporters.



Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin "continues to build forces along Ukraine's border from Belarus."



Asked if he could see himself sanctioning Putin himself in the case of an invasion, Biden replied, "Yes, I would see that."



The US president stressed that "there's not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine."



