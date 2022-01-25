CEO of Israeli spyware company NSO resigns

The head of NSO, the Israeli spyware company that produces the controversial Pegasus program, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

The move came one week after a report emerged that Israeli police used the program to spy on citizens.

In a statement, Asher Levy said that there was no connection between his resignation and recent spying reports, according to Israeli website Walla.

Founded in 2010, NSO is a private Israeli company based in the city of Herzliya which develops programs for electronic warfare and digital espionage.

Last week, Israeli website Calcalist revealed that police used Pegasus without judicial orders to spy on Israeli citizens suspected of criminal cases.

The website said that police used the program to hack the phones of leaders of protests against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pegasus was also reportedly used to spy on mayors, government employees, and others.