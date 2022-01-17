45 irregular migrants rescued off coast of western Turkey

A total of 45 irregular migrants were rescued off Muğla in southwestern Turkey, the Coast Guard Command said on Monday.

According to a written statement, 20 of the irregular migrants were rescued off the province's Bodrum district, while the rest were helped off the coastal Marmaris district.

The statement said coast guard units sent rescue boats after a tip suggesting irregular migrants were struggling on rubber boats.

The migrants were first rescued and brought to land, then taken to the provincial migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.