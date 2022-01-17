Back-to-back earthquakes in Afghanistan kill at least 22 people

At least 22 people were killed after back-to-back earthquakes hit western Afghanistan's Badghis province on Monday, an official said.



Another four people were wounded by collapsing roofs in Qadis district, provincial head of information Baz Mohammad Sarwari told dpa, adding the casualty figures could rise as further assessments are undertaken.



The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded two earthquakes, both centred roughly 50 kilometres from the provincial capital Qala-e Now.



The first struck at 1034 GMT and had a magnitude of 4.9. The second hit about two hours later and registered a magnitude 5.3.



More than a hundred homes are estimated to be partially or completely damaged across the province, the local official added.



Earthquakes are common in the region and often cause significant damage.



