Nearly 90 objects dating to the Roman era were seized early Saturday by security forces in Turkiye's northwestern province of Balıkesir .

A statement by the governorate said the gendarmerie command of Ayvalık confirmed that a suspect intended to sell multiple objects of historical value.

An operation at the suspect's residence found 87 metallic coins and two other objects belonging to the Roman era.

Forces seized historical objects and initiated legal action against the suspect.