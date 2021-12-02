TURKEYS EXPORTS SEE ALL-TIME HIGH WITH $21.5B IN NOVEMBER

Turkey's export reached an all-time high with $21.5B in November, up 33.4% year-on-year, the trade minister said on Thursday.

The country's exports through January-November totaled $203.1B, exceeding the pre-pandemic level, Mehmet Muş said during a news conference in the capital Ankara, where he revealed the country's preliminary foreign trade data for the last month.

In November, the country's imports rose to $26.8 billion, marking a 26.7% annual increase, while the figure saw a 22.9% rise to $242.3 in January-November compared to the same period last year.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio reached 80% in November, up 4 percentage points from the same month last year, he said, adding it was recorded at 101.2% excluding energy.





