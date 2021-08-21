DEATH TOLL FROM FLOODS IN TURKEYS BLACK SEA REGION RISES TO 82

Death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region rises to 82

The death toll from floods in Turkey's Black Sea region has risen to 82, authorities said Saturday.

Heavy rains hit the region in the north of the country last Wednesday, leaving 71 people dead in the province of Kastamonu , said a statement by the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency.

Ten others died in the Sinop province, along with one person in the Bartın province.