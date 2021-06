President Erdoğan meets his British counterpart at NATO summit

A closed-door meeting between Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began on Monday during the ongoing NATO summit in Brussels.

Before Johnson, Erdoğan met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The Turkish leader is due to meet numerous other world leaders besides Macron and Johnson during the summit, including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.