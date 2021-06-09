Turkey administers over 31.75M vaccine shots to date

Turkey has administered over 31.75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

More than 18.36 million people have received their first doses, while 13.39 million have been fully vaccinated, said the Health Ministry count.

The ministry also confirmed 6,454 new coronavirus cases, including 558 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new infections on Tuesday was 6,609.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.3 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,428 with 87 new fatalities, one up from a day earlier.

As many as 6,647 more patients won the battle against the virus over the past day, up from 5,836 on Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries past 5.17 million.

Over 56.12 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 1,018.

Turkey is currently imposing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m on weekdays and Saturdays, and a full lockdown on Sundays.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.74 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 174 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.