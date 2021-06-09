Erdoğan to pay a visit to Upper Karabakh region liberated from occupying Armenian forces

 Contact Us
After the NATO summit, Turkish leader Erdoğan is set to pay an official visit to next Wednesday. Erdoğan said he will fly to the Azeri capital Baku to watch Turkey play Wales in the Olympic Stadium in the Euro 2020 football championship.

Published June 09,2021
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday he will visit Azerbaijan to celebrate the victory over Armenia in a brief war last year, touring a region liberated from occupying Yerevan forces in Upper-Karabakh.

With his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Erdoğan said that they would visit the city of Shusha, the country's cultural capital.

"The liberation of the occupied lands of friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan, with the support of our country, gave a chance to usher in a new era to all parties in the region, especially Armenia," Erdoğan said, referring to the 44-day conflict last fall between the two countries over Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is our hope that this opportunity is not squandered and it will be utilized in the best way possible for regional peace and stability. Turkey plans to step up our efforts to develop a common ground for dialogue in the coming days," " the Turkish leader added.

Next Wednesday Erdoğan and Aliyev are also slated to watch the Turkish National Football Team's match against Wales as part of EURO 2020 in the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.

The liberation of Shusha-known as the pearl of Karabakh last November led to the recognition of defeat in the conflict by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the cessation of hostilities between the two countries.