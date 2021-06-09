Erdoğan to pay a visit to Upper Karabakh region liberated from occupying Armenian forces

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
said Wednesday he will visit Azerbaijan
to celebrate the victory over Armenia
in a brief war last year, touring a region liberated from occupying Yerevan forces in Upper-Karabakh
.
With his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev
, Erdoğan said that they would visit the city of Shusha
, the country's cultural capital.
"The liberation
of the occupied lands of friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan
, with the support of our country, gave a chance to usher in a new era to all parties in the region, especially Armenia," Erdoğan said, referring to the 44-day conflict
last fall between the two countries over Nagorno-Karabakh
.
"It is our hope that this opportunity is not squandered and it will be utilized in the best way possible for regional peace and stability. Turkey plans to step up our efforts to develop a common ground for dialogue in the coming days," " the Turkish leader added.
Next Wednesday Erdoğan and Aliyev are also slated to watch the Turkish National Football Team
's match against Wales as part of EURO 2020 in the Olympic Stadium
in Baku, Azerbaijan
's capital.
The liberation of Shusha
-known as the pearl of Karabakh last November led to the recognition of defeat
in the conflict by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
, as well as the cessation of hostilities between the two countries.