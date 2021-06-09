FETO threatens Turkish, Kyrgyzstan, national security: Turkish leader

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday stressed the importance of the fight of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) at a news conference alongside his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov.

"Recent events have once again revealed the bloody, dark and ugly face of FETO. I hope we will overcome this threat together by standing shoulder to shoulder," Erdoğan said following a meeting with Japarov.

During the meeting, the two discussed the fight against terror organizations, including FETO, and regional cooperation, said Erdoğan.

"We agree that FETO poses a national security threat to both countries," noted Erdoğan

He vowed to boost bilateral trade between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan "to reach a $1 billion trade target."

Erdoğan also outlined a plan to increase flights between both nations.

Japarov said Kyrgyzstan welcomes the increasing importance of Turkey in the international arena.

He embarked on a three-day visit to Turkey that began Wednesday where Erdoğan welcomed the Japanov with an official ceremony at the presidential complex. The two participated in the 5th meeting of the Kyrgyzstan and Turkey Strategic Cooperation High Council.

Among attendees at the meeting were Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun and Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

Japarov was accompanied by a high-profile delegation of Kyrgyz ministers.

After the meetings, the two sides held a signing ceremony.

The Kyrgyz president will meet Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop during his visit, according to Dastan Dusekeyev, foreign policy chief for the Kyrgyzstan Presidency.

Japarov will also address business leaders at the Kyrgyzstan-Turkey Business Forum and meet Kyrgyzstan nationals, students and representatives of NGOs operating in Ankara.