Nearly 500,000 Turkish teachers set to get COVID shots

With a national lockdown nearing its end, nearly half a million teachers and school staffers will be vaccinated for COVID-19, Turkey's National Education Ministry said on Saturday.

Vaccination appointments have been made for 499,000 personnel, including ones for preschool, primary school, and village schools plus other education staff, according to ministry officials.

The figure makes up around 40% of the teachers and school staff in Turkey.

On Friday, Turkey reported more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases, as daily infections continue to drop amid a nationwide lockdown set to conclude on Monday.

Following the lockdown, restrictions may be eased depending on progress in fighting the virus, according to officials.

Turkey has administered over 25.6 million coronavirus jabs since launching a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures.

More than 14.8 million people have received their first dose, while 10.7 million have been fully vaccinated.