Turkish schools to reopen after end of nationwide COVID-19 curfew: Erdoğan

Timetable for normalization after the end of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown on May 17 will cover reopening of Turkish schools, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his televised remarks on Saturday.