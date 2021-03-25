EU ready to engage with Turkey to enhance cooperation

The EU is ready to engage with Turkey in a "phased, proportionate, reversible manner," to enhance cooperation in areas of common interests, according to a European Council conclusion adopted by EU leaders on Thursday.

They met virtually to discuss foreign policy issues, including Turkey and the Eastern Mediterranean. The session was chaired by European Council President Charles Michel.

The EU leaders asked the Council to work on a mandate on the modernization of the 25-year-old EU-Turkey Customs Union, and noted that the EU is ready "to take further decisions at the European Council meeting in June."

They said that the EU is ready to launch "high-level dialogue with Turkey on issues of mutual concern" such as counter-terrorism, public health, and climate.

The representatives also urged the Commission to look for ways to improve people-to-people contact and mobility with Turkey.

The EU hailed Turkey for hosting nearly four million Syrian refugees, saying cooperation with Turkey on migration should be strengthened.