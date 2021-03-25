 Contact Us
News Middle East Israeli-owned ship damaged by Iranian missile in Arabian Sea - report

Israeli-owned ship damaged by Iranian missile in Arabian Sea - report

An Israeli-owned ship was fired upon by an Iranian projectile while in the Arabian Sea on Thursday, 's Channel 12 reported without naming a source. The ship was en route from Tanzania to India when it was damaged by the projectile, although it was still able to continue on its journey, the report said.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published March 25,2021
Subscribe
ISRAELI-OWNED SHIP DAMAGED BY IRANIAN MISSILE IN ARABIAN SEA - REPORT

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea earlier on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

According to a report by the Ynet news website, the ship, sailing from Tanzania to India under a Liberian flag, did not sustain serious damage and was able to continue its voyage.

Channel 12 news said the ship is owned by XT Management, based in the port city of Haifa.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the incident or reach officials at the company for comment. Israeli government officials had no immediate comment.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for an explosion aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman.

The vehicle-carrier MV Helios Ray was hit between the night of Feb 25 and morning of Feb. 26 by a blast above the water line that a U.S official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull. An Israeli official said limpet mines were used.

Iran denied involvement at the time. "We strongly reject this accusation," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Tehran.